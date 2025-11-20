IPO lock-in expiry: ₹410 crore worth of shares from four companies to be released today. Do you own any?

Four stocks, which recently made their stock market debuts — Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping, and Patel Retail — will be in focus today, November 20, as their three-month lock-in period comes to an end.

The end of the lock-in period makes more equity shares available for trading, but it doesn’t imply that all of them will automatically be sold in the market.

The shares enter a lock-in period when a company launches an IPO, and some investors, like promoters, early investors or employees, are not allowed to sell their shares immediately. Their shares are thus "locked in" for a certain period.

Once the lock-in expiry of these shares ends, it means that investors can now sell these shares in the secondary market. However, just because lock-in ends, it doesn't mean that all shareholders will offload their stakes.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, around 1.5 crore shares across these four stocks will be available for trading. At current market prices, the newly tradable shares are valued at approximately ₹410 crore.

Vikram Solar As per the report, 93 lakh shares—equivalent to 3% of Vikram Solar’s outstanding equity—will be available for trading starting Thursday, as the three-month lock-in period expires today.

According to Wednesday's closing price, shares worth ₹275.7 crore will become eligible to trade.

Vikram Solar's share price has fallen nearly 12% since its listing. The stock closed 5% down at ₹296.50 apiece on Wednesday, November 19.

Gem Aromatics Gem Aromatics will have 21 lakh shares become available for trading as its three-month lock-in period expires. These shares represent 4% of the company’s total outstanding equity and are worth nearly ₹37.4 crore.

Gem Aromatics share price has descended nearly 35.60% since its listing in August this year. On Wednesday, the stock closed 1.42% down at ₹177.84 on NSE.

Shreeji Shipping According to the Nuvama Alternative report, about 24 lakh shares—valued at ₹75 crore—will be free to trade starting Thursday. These shares represent roughly 2% of the company’s total outstanding equity.

Shreeji Shipping share price has ascended by over 23.24% since its listing. The stock closed 0.29% down at ₹311.80 yesterday.

Patel Retail A total of 9 lakh shares — equivalent to 3% of the company’s outstanding equity — will become available for trading on Thursday as the three-month lock-in period for shareholders expires.

Nearly ₹20 crore worth of shares will become eligible to trade.

Patel Retail share price has plunged nearly 17% since its listing. On Wednesday, the stock closed 1.25% down at ₹218.21.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.