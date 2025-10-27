IPO lock-in expiry: Waaree Energies, Solarworld Energy, Atlanta Electricals among 7 stocks in focus

The lock-in period for the shareholders of ten companies ends today, Monday, October 27, with a combined total of nearly ₹17,000 crore worth of shares becoming available for trading. Most of these firms are newly listed, including Atlanta Electricals, Seshaasai Technologies, GNG Electronics, Indiqube Spaces, Jaro Institute, Solarworld Energy Solutions, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, Ganesh Consumer Products, Brigade Hotel Ventures, and Waaree Energies, as reported by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, in their recent report, highlighted that from October 24, 2025, to February 26, 2026, 97 companies are expected to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins expired, totaling a value of USD 36 billion.

This value refers to the overall shares subject to the lock-up release; however, it is crucial to understand that not all of these shares will be available for sale, as a significant number are still retained by the promoter and group.

Lock-in Analysis

Lock-in of 10 Stocks As of today, Solarworld Energy Solutions will have 31 lakh shares, representing 4% of its total outstanding equity, available for trading following the conclusion of its one-month shareholder lock-in period. These shares are valued at ₹96 crore.

Jaro Institute of Technology will also have its one-month lock-in expire, allowing 8 lakh shares, or 3% of its total outstanding equity valued at ₹53.37 crore, to become tradable.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers will see 27 lakh shares, which is 4% of its outstanding equity worth ₹138 crore, released for trading as its one-month shareholder lock-in comes to an end today.

Seshaasai Technologies is set to have 29 lakh shares, accounting for 2% of its overall outstanding equity, available for trading, as its one-month shareholder lock-in period concludes today. The total value of these shares is ₹112 crore.

Ganesh Consumer Products will also have 31 lakh shares, or 4% of its total outstanding equity, available for trade today when its one-month lock-in period ends, with a value of ₹96 crore.

Atlanta Electricals will have 14 lakh shares, representing 3% of its outstanding equity, become available for trading today as its one-month lock-in ends.

Brigade Hotel Ventures will see 1.8 crore shares, or 5% of its total outstanding equity, freed up for trading today as its three-month lock-in period concludes.

Indiqube Spaces will free up shares valued at ₹147.5 crore for trading today, as the company’s three-month lock-in period ends, allowing 66 lakh shares or 3% of its outstanding equity to be traded.

GNG Electronics will also have 29 lakh shares, which constitute 3% of its outstanding equity, available for trade today following the end of its three-month shareholder lock-in. The value of these shares is ₹94.25 crore.

Waaree Energies will see its one-and-a-half-year and beyond lock-in period expire today, which will allow 4.5 crore shares, or 16% of its outstanding equity, to be tradable.