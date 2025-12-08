IPO lock-in: Lenskart to Pine Labs - Shares worth ₹6,500 crore to free up for trade this week

The shareholder lock-in period for eight companies—including IPOs like Groww, Lenskart, and Pine Labs—will expire this week, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Based on Friday’s closing prices, the shares becoming eligible for trading are valued at over ₹6,500 crore. Importantly, the end of the lock-in does not imply that all these shares will be sold; it simply means they can now be traded if holders choose to do so.

Here's a list of companies to free up for trade this week Pine Labs Newly listed Pine Labs will face two shareholder lock-in expiries this week. The first comes on Monday, December 8, when 19.8 million shares—about 2% of its outstanding equity—will become available for trading.

A second lock-in release follows on Friday, December 12, unlocking 39.7 million shares, or 3% of the total equity. The shares becoming tradable on Friday are valued at ₹984 crore in total.

Lenskart About 40.7 million shares—equivalent to 2% of the company’s outstanding equity—will become available for trading once the one-month lock-in expires on Monday, December 8. At Friday’s closing price, this block of shares is valued at roughly ₹1,701 crore.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) The parent company of trading platform Groww will have its one-month shareholder lock-in expire on Wednesday, December 10. Once the lock-in ends, about 149.2 million shares, representing 2% of the total outstanding, will become available for trading. These shares are valued at approximately ₹2,252 crore.

Scoda Tubes Up to 32.2 million shares, representing 54% of the company's total outstanding equity, will become available for trading on Monday, December 8, following the end of the six-month lock-in period, according to Nuvama Alternative. Based on Friday’s closing price, these shares are valued at ₹520 crore.

Dharmaj Crop Guard Up to 6.8 million shares, representing 20% of the company's total equity, will become available for trading as the shareholder lock-in period of one and a half years and longer expires on Monday, December 8. These shares have a combined value of ₹140 crore.

Aegis Vopak Terminals The company's six-month lock-in period ends on Monday, December 8, releasing 54 lakh shares valued at ₹140 crore for trading. The stock is currently priced 10.6% higher than its IPO price.

Kronox Lab Sciences Up to 7.8 million shares, representing 21% of the outstanding shares, will become available for trading on Wednesday, December 10, as the shareholder lock-in period of one and a half years or more expires. The total value of these shares amounts to ₹107.6 crore.

Anthem Biocscience The company will see shareholder lock-in periods ending twice this week. The first six-month lock-in concludes on Thursday, December 11, releasing 6 lakh shares valued at ₹39.2 crore for trading. The second ends on Friday, December 12, freeing up 20 lakh shares worth ₹131 crore for trading.