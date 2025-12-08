Mint Market
Subscribe

IPO lock-in: Lenskart to Pine Labs - Shares worth ₹6,500 crore to free up for trade this week

The shareholder lock-in period for eight companies—including IPOs like Groww, Lenskart, and Pine Labs—will expire this week, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Dec 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Advertisement
IPO lock-in: Lenskart, Pine Labs among 8 companies to free up for trade this week
IPO lock-in: Lenskart, Pine Labs among 8 companies to free up for trade this week

The shareholder lock-in period for eight companies—including IPOs like Groww, Lenskart, and Pine Labs—will expire this week, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Based on Friday’s closing prices, the shares becoming eligible for trading are valued at over 6,500 crore. Importantly, the end of the lock-in does not imply that all these shares will be sold; it simply means they can now be traded if holders choose to do so.

Also Read | Gold rates drop, but dollar's weakness, US Fed rate cut hopes cap losses

Here's a list of companies to free up for trade this week

Pine Labs

Newly listed Pine Labs will face two shareholder lock-in expiries this week. The first comes on Monday, December 8, when 19.8 million shares—about 2% of its outstanding equity—will become available for trading.

Advertisement

A second lock-in release follows on Friday, December 12, unlocking 39.7 million shares, or 3% of the total equity. The shares becoming tradable on Friday are valued at 984 crore in total.

Lenskart

About 40.7 million shares—equivalent to 2% of the company’s outstanding equity—will become available for trading once the one-month lock-in expires on Monday, December 8. At Friday’s closing price, this block of shares is valued at roughly 1,701 crore.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)

The parent company of trading platform Groww will have its one-month shareholder lock-in expire on Wednesday, December 10. Once the lock-in ends, about 149.2 million shares, representing 2% of the total outstanding, will become available for trading. These shares are valued at approximately 2,252 crore.

Advertisement

Scoda Tubes

Up to 32.2 million shares, representing 54% of the company's total outstanding equity, will become available for trading on Monday, December 8, following the end of the six-month lock-in period, according to Nuvama Alternative. Based on Friday’s closing price, these shares are valued at 520 crore.

Dharmaj Crop Guard

Up to 6.8 million shares, representing 20% of the company's total equity, will become available for trading as the shareholder lock-in period of one and a half years and longer expires on Monday, December 8. These shares have a combined value of 140 crore.

Aegis Vopak Terminals

The company's six-month lock-in period ends on Monday, December 8, releasing 54 lakh shares valued at 140 crore for trading. The stock is currently priced 10.6% higher than its IPO price.

Advertisement

Kronox Lab Sciences

Up to 7.8 million shares, representing 21% of the outstanding shares, will become available for trading on Wednesday, December 10, as the shareholder lock-in period of one and a half years or more expires. The total value of these shares amounts to 107.6 crore.

Also Read | Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy or sell

Anthem Biocscience

The company will see shareholder lock-in periods ending twice this week. The first six-month lock-in concludes on Thursday, December 11, releasing 6 lakh shares valued at 39.2 crore for trading. The second ends on Friday, December 12, freeing up 20 lakh shares worth 131 crore for trading.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
 
IPOsIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIPO lock-in: Lenskart to Pine Labs - Shares worth ₹6,500 crore to free up for trade this week
Read Next Story