IPO lock-in: NTPC Green, Go Digit, 2 others to see shares worth over ₹63,000 cr free up this week

A total of 95 companies are set to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins released (between November 17, 2025, to February 26, 2026), which is estimated to be valued at USD 30 billion, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Abhilash Pagaria, who heads Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, indicates that this value refers to the total shares being unlocked, but it's crucial to recognize that not all of these shares will be available for sale since a significant portion is owned by Promoter & Group.

This week’s trading session will witness the conclusion of shareholder lock-ins for four companies, which include NTPC Green Energy, Mangal Electrical Industries, Go Digit General Insurance, and Borana Weaves. It should be noted that the end of a shareholder lock-in does not imply that all shares will be sold in the market; instead, they simply become eligible for trading.

Also, this week, shares worth ₹63,043.79 crore will be open for trading.

Analysts indicate that the purpose of a lock-in period is to stabilize the stock right after its listing and foster investor confidence by averting significant sell-offs from early shareholders. After the lock-in period concludes, shareholders can choose to sell some or all of their shares, increasing the quantity of shares available in the market.

The conclusion of a lock-in period enhances liquidity by raising the number of shares in circulation; however, it can also exert downward pressure on the stock if a substantial number of locked-in investors decide to sell, particularly in large amounts, according to analysts.

The value of the shares that will be tradable is calculated based on the closing price from Friday on the BSE. Below is a summary of these four companies:

Mangal Electrical Industries The company's three-month lock-in period is set to conclude on November 24. As per Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, 11 lakh shares, accounting for 4% of its total equity, will become available for trading. According to Friday's closing price, the shares that will be released for trading are estimated to be worth over ₹46.97 crore.

Go Digit General Insurance The stock will observe the end of its six-month and longer lock-in period on November 25. This will release 18.58 crore shares, which represents 20% of the company's total equity. Based on Friday's closing price, these shares are valued at ₹6,514.65 crore.

NTPC Green Energy Additionally, the company will experience the conclusion of its one-month shareholder lock-in period on November 26, which will allow 580.6 crore shares, or 69% of its total equity, to be traded. Based on Friday's closing price, the shares being freed for trading will amount to ₹56,405.29 crore.

Borana Weaves Furthermore, this company will see the expiration of its six-month and longer shareholder lock-in on November 27. On this date, 26 lakh shares, representing 10% of the total equity, will become available for trading. The shares eligible for trading, based on Friday's closing price, are valued at ₹76.88 crore.

