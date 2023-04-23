IPO market shows signs of life even as recession fears persist4 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Roughly $25 billion worth of IPOs priced globally in March and April, nearly twice the amount seen in the first two months of the year when listings virtually ground to a halt
The global market for initial public offerings is showing signs of life as a rebound in the stock market has emboldened companies to test investor appetite for new listings, particularly in Asia. But a full-fledged recovery looks distant.
