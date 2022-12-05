IPO of Shankar Sharma-Droneacharya Aerial Innovations to open next week

The first drone start-up company in the nation, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations (Droneacharya AI), with its headquarter in Pune, has announced today that it's initial public offering (IPO) would begin on December 13 and end on December 15, 2022. Through a new issuance of shares through an IPO, the company anticipates raising approximately ₹34 crore. The business said that it will use the book-building procedure to offer 62.90 lakh shares ( ₹10 paid up) in the range of ₹52 to ₹54 per share and 2000 Shares are the minimum order amount.

