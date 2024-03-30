IPO, private equity markets set to witness an upsurge: Experts
Despite recent stellar gains, the Indian stock market is optimistically priced, as per Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, at Mint India Investment Summit 2024
The recent surge in the broader market has sparked regulatory scrutiny, with investment strategies in small-cap and mid-cap stocks becoming a focal point amid actions by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
