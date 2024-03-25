IPO Review: 25 companies hit Dalal Street in March with two more set to list; a look at the top performers
March sees 25 new listings on Dalal Street, with SMEs leading the pack. Owais Metal shines with a 368% increase, while Exicom Tele-Systems tops the mainline category with a 51.1% gain. Overall, a total of 76 companies have made their debut on Dalal Street in CY24 thus far.
The IPO frenzy shows no signs of abating, as companies continue to line up to raise funds. In March alone, 25 companies have debuted on Dalal Street, with an additional two slated for listing by the end of the month, bringing the total new listings to 27.
