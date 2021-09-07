The quiet beneficiaries of India's IPO boom

“Earlier you would have just one senior lawyer handling the entire deal; then firms started having two lawyers on each deal to share the load; then you had firms saying that they will take up deals that had international marketing so that there is a foreign law firm to share the workload. And now, even in smaller deals of say ₹500 crore, where you typically don’t need to go to overseas investors, even in those deals, the law firms are asking a foreign firm to be brought on board," the investment banker said, requesting anonymity.