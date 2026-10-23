IPO Subscription status comparison: Reliance Jio IPO vs Hyundai IPO vs NSE IPO - Who won the race?

Reliance Jio IPO vs Hyundai IPO vs NSE IPO: Jio Platforms initial public offering closed on Friday with bumper subscription. Backed by Reliance Industries Limited, Jio IPO was subscribed 22.19x by the end of third day of subscription.

Jio Platforms is all set to become India’s biggest ever IPO after dethroning Hyundai IPO which came in 2024. With Reliance Jio IPO drawing strong response, let's understand how it compares with Hyundai Motor India's IPO (which came in 2024), and National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO.

Advertisement

The IPO was subscribed 22.19x by the end of day 3. As the Reliance Jio IPO subscription closed on Friday, here is full breakdown of how much the issue was subscribed over the last three days in different segment.

IPO subscription status comparison: Reliance Jio IPO vs Hyundai IPO vs NSE IPO

Attribute Jio Platforms IPO (Oct 2026) Hyundai Motor India IPO (Oct 2024) NSE IPO (Sep 2026) Total Subscription 22.19x 2.37x 5.71 x QIB (Institutional) 70.55x 6.95x 12.68x NII (Non-Institutional) 14x 0.60x 6.55x Retail Portion 2.72x 0.50x to 0.60x 1.39x Employee portion 2.93x 1.74x - Listing Status Scheduled for Oct 28, 2026 Listed on Oct 22, 2024 Listed on Sep 24, 2026

Jio IPO day 3 subscription status Jio IPO was subscribed 22.19 x on day 3. The issue was subscribed 70.55 times in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category, 14 times in non institutional investors (NII) category, 2.72 times in the retail investors segment.

It received 2.93x bidding in employee reserved quota, and 7.60x subscription in the reservation portion shareholder.

Hyundai Motors India day 3 subscription Hyundai Motor India IPO opened on October 15, 2024 and closed on October 17, 2024. It was subscribed 2.37 times on its third day of subscription in October 2024, reported Mint earlier. The issue saw 6.95x bidding in QIB category, 0.60x in the NII segment, 0.50x to 0.60x in the retail portion, and 1.74x in the employee portion.

Advertisement

NSE IPO subscription status on day 3 NSE IPO opened for subscription on September 17, 2026 and closed on September 21, 2026. By the end of third day, the issue was subscribed nearly 5.71x, reported Mint earlier.