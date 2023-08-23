IPO update: 37 companies to see pre-IPO lock-in open up in four months2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:13 AM IST
37 companies set to have pre-listing lock-ins lifted in the next four months, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
While the primary market continues witnessing a healthy flow of new public offers, as many as 37 companies, across categories, are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted over the next four months.
