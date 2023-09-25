IPO watch: Senco Gold shares at life-time high. Gives 70% return in three months2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 12:27 PM IST
IPO watch: Senco Gold IPO was launched in July 2023 at a price band of ₹301 to ₹317
IPO watch: Senco Gold IPO (Initial Public Offering) listed on BSE and NSE in mid July 2023 at a strong premium of more than 35 per cent. However, after debut on Dalal Street, Senco Gold shares continue to climb to a new peak on a regular intervals. During early morning deals on Monday, Senco Gold share price hit a new life-time high of ₹535 apiece on NSE, delivering around 70 per cent return to those allottees who remained invested in the scrip despite strong listing gains.
