IPO watch: Senco Gold shares at life-time high. Gives 70% return in three months

IPO watch: Senco Gold IPO (Initial Public Offering) listed on BSE and NSE in mid July 2023 at a strong premium of more than 35 per cent. However, after debut on Dalal Street, Senco Gold shares continue to climb to a new peak on a regular intervals. During early morning deals on Monday, Senco Gold share price hit a new life-time high of ₹535 apiece on NSE, delivering around 70 per cent return to those allottees who remained invested in the scrip despite strong listing gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senco Gold IPO details Senco Gold IPO was launced at a price band of ₹301 to ₹317 per equity share in July 2023. The public issue received strong response by investors in all categories as it got subscribed over 75 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed over 15 times. The public issue received whopping response from teh QIB investors as it got subscribed around 190 times in this category.

On 14th July 2023, Senco Gold shares listed on BSE at ₹431 apiece whereas it listed on NSE at ₹430 per share levels. However, the stock continue to remain an ideal 'buy on dips' stock for those who missed to get Senco Gold shares during allotment. The stock has risen to a new peak of ₹535, delivering around 24 per cent rise against its listing price in last three months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, if an investor had invested in this main board book build issue with at least medium term time horizon, its investment would have surged to the tune of near 70 per cent in last three months.

In last one week, Senco Gold share price has risen from around ₹470 to ₹535 apiece levels, delivering over 10 per cent return to its positional investors whereas it has delivered whopping 25 per cent return to its long term investors. So, Senco Gold has turned out a good bet for both primary market investors and for the secondary market investors, whi invested in this company during pre and post-listing phase of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

