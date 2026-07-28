IPO-bound Fibe launches AI tool to improve consumers' credit health

TPG-backed and IPO-bound Fibe, on Tuesday, announced the launch of Credit AI Radar (CAIR), which is an AI-powered credit intelligence and management platform that aims to go beyond the traditional credit score to help users better understand, manage and improve their credit health, and is available on its website.

Fibe has introduced Credit AI Radar (CAIR) as part of its efforts to make credit more transparent and accessible for everyday Indians. As formal credit adoption continues to grow, the reach of digital-first lenders expanded from around 14.4 million consumers in December 2022 to nearly 23.3 million by December 2024.

According to a release, CAIR addresses this gap by combining data from multiple credit bureaus with Fibe's proprietary AI engine, FibeSense, giving users access to the same intelligence that powers the company's lending decisions. At the heart of the platform is Fiora, an AI-powered chatbot that answers plain-language questions about credit scores, repayments, and credit behaviour.

Users can ask questions such as, "What is my six-month credit trend?" and receive easy-to-understand responses, complete with visual insights based on their credit history. Fiora supports Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, making credit guidance accessible to a wider audience across India, it said.

In addition to conversational assistance, CAIR provides personalised credit improvement plans and score simulation tools, enabling users to understand how specific financial actions may impact their credit score before making decisions.

Unlike a traditional credit score that offers only a static view, the platform identifies behavioural patterns, hidden signals, and key factors influencing a customer's credit profile, presenting them in a simple and actionable format. It alerts users if credit utilisation is too high, highlights recent hard enquiries, and prioritises the steps needed to improve their credit health. The platform uses customer data only with explicit consent and operates in line with Fibe's data privacy practices.

“Responsible borrowing begins with awareness. While a credit score provides a snapshot of an individual's credit profile, lenders evaluate a much broader set of factors, including repayment behaviour, existing financial commitments, cash flow patterns, and overall credit discipline. Through CAIR, we are leveraging AI to make credit intelligence more accessible by helping users understand the factors shaping their credit profile, identify potential gaps, and take actionable steps towards improving their financial health. By moving beyond a single score and providing personalised insights, CAIR aims to empower individuals to build stronger credit habits and make more informed borrowing decisions,” said Balakrishnan Narayanan, Chief Product & Analytics Office at Fibe.

Fibe IPO details Social Worth Technologies Ltd, the parent company of digital lending platform Fibe, had filed its draft papers in June to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹750 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of more than 4 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to invest in its material subsidiary, ESPL, to strengthen its capital base for lending activities, while the remaining funds will be allocated toward general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, and JM Financial have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the public issue.