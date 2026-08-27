IPO-bound OYO parent Prism's profit jumps fourfold to ₹994 crore in FY26

Hospitality technology firm Prism, the parent company of OYO, closed FY26 on a solid note, with its net profit surging more than fourfold, driven largely by growth in its North American business. The company reported a net profit of ₹994 crore in FY26, marking a 305% jump from ₹245 crore in FY25.
However, the FY26 net profit also included a ₹678 crore deferred-tax credit, PTI reported, citing the company's annual report. The hospitality firm's consolidated revenue from operations increased 49.7% to ₹9,358 crore, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) more than doubled to ₹2,594 crore during FY26.
The company, which started out as a budget hotel aggregator in India, now derives over 80% of its revenue from global operations, supported by its extensive international expansion in recent years.
Its Gross Booking Value (GBV) increased 88.5% to ₹30,683 crore during the year, compared with ₹16,279 crore in FY25, while gross profit rose 82.5% to ₹5,700 crore.
The improvement came as the company benefited from higher business volumes, a stronger contribution from premium and company-serviced hotels, operating leverage across markets, and the full-year contribution of G6 Hospitality.
North America emerged as the biggest contributor to the increase in the group's scale during FY26, with G6 Hospitality making its first full-year contribution following its acquisition in December 2024. G6 generated a GBV of ₹14,107 crore during FY26, compared with ₹3,529 crore in FY25.
Prism said it also completed the integration of G6's technology stack into its unified platform within a year, replacing fragmented legacy systems with a common technology backbone. The company further deployed AI-led pricing and service tools at the individual-property level and centralised owner engagement from India.
Prism has filed updated draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in June to raise up to ₹6,650 crore through a fresh issue, along with a possible pre-IPO placement of up to ₹1,330 crore, which would be adjusted against the final issue size.
The company has proposed to utilise ₹4,987.5 crore from the IPO proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment of borrowings. The proposed IPO is entirely a fresh issue, with existing shareholders, including SoftBank, Microsoft, Airbnb, Khazanah, Peak XV, Lightspeed and others, not selling shares through the offer.
OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays, was rebranded as Prism in September 2025.
(With inputs from PTI)
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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