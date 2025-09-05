IPO-bound Oyo to consider 1:1 bonus share issue at upcoming AGM; details here

Oravel Stays Limited, which operates OYO Rooms, said its board will consider a 1:1 bonus share issue at its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, September 26.

After shareholders' approval, the company will issue fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹1 each to eligible shareholders in the ratio of 1:1 held as of the record date, Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

OYO said the notice of the AGM, along with the annual report 2024-25, is being sent to all eligible shareholders whose names appear in the register of members or the list of beneficial owners as on Friday, August 29, 2025. The Company has fixed Friday, September 19, 2025, as the cut-off date for voting at the AGM.

"The equity shares proposed to be issued and allotted as bonus shares shall be subject to the provisions of the memorandum and articles of association of the company and shall rank pari passu in all respects with and carry the same rights as the existing fully paid equity shares of the company," said OYO.

