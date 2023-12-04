The primary market recorded some bumper listings in mainboard main-board and small-medium enterprise (SME) segments last month, including Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings in the month of November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an EY report, India has emerged as the global leader in the number of IPOs year-to-date in 2023. The third quarter of 2023 saw a staggering 21 IPOs in the Indian main market, compared to just four in the same quarter of 2022. The proceeds raised during Q3 2023 amounted to US$ 1,770 million, a significant increase of 376% compared to US$ 372 million in Q3 2022.

After an active November, the month of December is also going to witness a few new IPOs in the mainboard and SME segment.

Among ongoing public issues, Sheetal Universal Ltd will close on December 6, Graphisads will close on December 5 and Marinetrans India Ltd will close on December 5.

Here's a list of upcoming IPOs in the month of December 2023 —

Accent Microcell Limited IPO Accent Microcell IPO will open for subscription on December 8, 2023 and will close on December 12, 2023. It is a book built issue of ₹ 78.40 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 56 lakh shares.

The IPO price band is set at ₹133 to ₹140 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹140,000.

Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Accent Microcell IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

DOMS Industries Limited IPO DOMS IPO will open for subscription on December 13, 2023 and close on December 15, 2023. It is a book-built issue of ₹1,200.00 crores and a combination of fresh issue of ₹350.00 crores and offer for sale of ₹850.00 crores.

DOMS IPO price bands are yet to be announced. Jm Financial Limited, Bnp Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited and Iifl Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers of the DOMS IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Sheetal Universal IPO Sheetal Universal Ltd, the agricultural commodities supplier, will open for subscription on December 4 and will close on December 6.

IPO issue size is ₹23.80 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 34 lakh equity shares. The IPO price band is fixed at ₹70 per share. The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹140,000.

Marinetrans India Limited IPO Marinetrans India IPO bidding opened for subscription on November 30 and will close on December 5. The allotment for the Marinetrans India IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹26 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4000 shares for retail investors, with minimum amount of investment required of ₹104,000.

Graphisads Limited IPO Graphisads IPO opened for bidding on November 30 and will close on December 5. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹53.41 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 48.12 lakh shares.

Graphisads IPO price is ₹111 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹133,200.

Muthoot Microfin Limited IPO Muthoot Microfin IPO is a book-built issue of ₹1,350.00 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of ₹950.00 crores and offer for sale of ₹400.00 crores.

The dates of the IPO and share price are yet to be announced. ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Jm Financial Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the Muthoot Microfin IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

SJ Logistics IPO S J Logistics IPO is a book built issue of 38.4 lakh shares. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 38.4 lakh shares.

The IPO dates and share price are yet to be announced. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the S J Logistics IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Others InoxCVA, Jyoti CNC Automation, India Shelter are some of the companies who are yet to announce their IPO dates.

