IPOs in May: Indegene, TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing and 4 SME companies to launch their IPOs this month
A number of companies including Indegene, TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing Finance and others are expected to launch their IPOs in May. As far as SME IPOs are concerned, four companies have already announced their IPO dates this month.
The primary market remained abuzz last month with a slew of initial public offerings (IPO) hitting the Street despite the volatility in the Indian stock market. A total of 24 companies have raised more than ₹18,000 crore from IPOs in 2024 so far. The SME segment also witnessed 77 IPOs last month.
