IPOs next week: From Sheetal Universal to Accent Microcell — 5 new issues, 1 listing to keep primary market buzzing
The first week of December 2023 will also remain packed with some new listings and IPOs in both main-board and SME segments, which will be available for subscription.
The primary market witnessed some bumper listings in both main-board and small-medium enterprise (SME) segments last month, including Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings.
