The primary market witnessed some bumper listings in both main-board and small-medium enterprise (SME) segments last month, including Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings.

Commenting on the IPO market last month, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The IPO market maintained its vibrancy, highlighted by Tata Technology's monumental listing, fostering increased investor confidence in riskier assets."

The first week of December 2023 will also remain packed with some new listings and IPOs in both main-board and SME segments, which will be available for subscription.

Among ongoing issues, Net Avenue Technologies IPO will close for bidding on Monday, December 4, Marinetrans India IPO and Graphisads Ltd IPO will close on Tuesday, December 5.

Here’s a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week, along with new listings —

Sheetal Universal IPO

Sheetal Universal Ltd, the agricultural commodities supplier, will open for subscription on December 4 and will close on December 6.

IPO issue size is ₹23.80 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 34 lakh equity shares. The IPO price band is fixed at ₹70 per share. The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹140,000.

Accent Microcell IPO

Accent Microcell IPO will open for subscription on December 8, 2023 and will close on December 12, 2023. The IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, December 15, 2023.

The price band for the SME IPO has been fixed ₹133 to ₹140 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹140,000.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO

Net Avenue Technologies IPO opened for subscription on November 30 and will close on December 4. It is a book-built issue of ₹10.25 crores and an entirely fresh issue of 56.96 lakh shares.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹16 to ₹18 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 8000 shares.

Marinetrans India Limited IPO

Marinetrans India IPO bidding opened for subscription on November 30 and will close on December 5. The allotment for the Marinetrans India IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹26 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4000 shares for retail investors, with minimum amount of investment required of ₹104,000.

Graphisads Limited IPO

Graphisads IPO opened for bidding on November 30 and will close on December 5. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹53.41 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 48.12 lakh shares.

Graphisads IPO price is ₹111 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹133,200.

New Listings

Swastik Plascon IPO

Swashthik Plascon IPO bidding started from November 24, 2023 and ended on November 29, 2023. The allotment for the Swashthik Plascon IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, December 4. The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, December 7.

