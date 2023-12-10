The primary market is all set to be back in action after a brief pause as two mainboard and four small and medium enterprises (SME) initial public offering (IPOs) are going to hit Dalal Street. All six IPOs collectively will be raising about ₹2,500 crore from the public offering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“After an active Nov, Dec month is also going to witness some new IPOs. It is expected that 15 new issues are lined up for the upcoming 2 months. However, investors should remain cautious and invest in an IPO after considering its valuations and net proceeds usage," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd.

Initial public offerings (IPO) raised around ₹41,000cr so far this year. “ India has emerged as a global leader in the number of IPOs year to date in 2023. Q3FY23 saw 21 IPOs as compared to just 4 in Q3FY22. A significant increase of 376% in the proceeds raised in Q3FY23 to US$1770mn compared to US$372mn in Q3FY22. Some bumper listings were recorded in the primary market in mainboard as well as SME segment in the month of November which kept investors busy with subscriptions and listings," Nanda added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s a full list of IPOs (both mainboard and SME) launching next week, which will be open for subscription —

India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited IPO India Shelter Finance IPO will open for subscription on December 13, 2023 and will close on December 15, 2023. It is a book- built issue of ₹1,200 crores.

India Shelter Finance IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 1.62 crore shares aggregating to ₹800 crores and offer for sale of 0.81 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price band for the IPO is set at ₹469 to ₹493 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 30 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,790.

DOMS Industries Limited IPO DOMS IPO will open for subscription on December 13, 2023 and will close on December 15, 2023. It is a book-built issue of ₹1,200 crores.

DOMS IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 0.44 crore shares aggregating to ₹350 crores and offer for sale of 1.08 crore shares aggregating to ₹850 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO price band is set at ₹750 to ₹790 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 18 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,220.

SJ Logistics (India) Limited IPO S J Logistics IPO will open for subscription on December 12, 2023 and will close on December 14, 2023. It is a book-built issue of ₹48 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 38.4 lakh shares.

SJ Logistics IPO price band is set at ₹121 to ₹125 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹125,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Presstonic Engineering Limited IPO Presstonic Engineering IPO opens for subscription on December 11, 2023 and closes on December 13, 2023. It is a fixed price issue of ₹23.30 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 32.37 lakh shares.

Presstonic Engineering IPO price is ₹72 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1600 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹115,200.

Shree OFSM E-Mobility Limited IPO Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO will open for subscription on December 14, 2023 and will close on December 18, 2023. It is a fixed price issue of ₹24.60 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 37.84 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO price is ₹65 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹130,000.

Siyaram Recycling Industries IPO Siyaram Recycling IPO will open for subscription on December 14, 2023 and will close on December 18, 2023. It is a book-built issue of ₹22.96 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh shares.

Siyaram Recycling IPO price band is set at ₹43 to ₹46 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 3000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹138,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accent Microcell Limited IPO Accent Microcell IPO bidding opened for subscription on December 8, 2023 and will close on December 12, 2023. It is a book-built issue of ₹78.40 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 56 lakh shares.

The IPO price band is set at ₹133 to ₹140 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹140,000.

New Listings - Graphisads Limited – The shares of Graphisads Limited will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, December 13, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sheetal Universal Limited – Sheetal Universal IPO will be listed on NSE SME on December 11, 2023.

Accent Microcell Limited – Accent Microcell IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, December 15, 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.