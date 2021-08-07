IPOs next week: After closure of bidding for four IPOs, four more IPOs are going to open next week. Out of these four, two IPOs — Car Trade IPO and Nuvoco Vistas IPO — will open on 9th August 2021 while two IPOs — Aptus Value Housing and Chemplast Sanmar — will open for subscription on 10th August 2021. So, next week is going to become a busy week for IPO bidders as Roelx Rings is likely to get listed at Indian bourses on 9th August 2021 i.e. Monday. Allotment of shares is also expected next week for the four IPOs that closed on Friday. Out of these four upcoming IPOs — promoters of Car Trade Tech plans to raise ₹2,998.51 crore from their public issue, Nuvoco Vistas management is aiming to raise ₹5,000 crore from their book build issue, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is aiming at ₹2,780.05 crore from its public issue while Chemplast Sanmar management aims to raise ₹3,850 crore from its initial offer. So, these four companies are planning to raise ₹14,628.55 crore from their respective initial offers.

Here we list out some important details in regard to the upcoming IPOs next week:

- Grey market premium

While these four issues are expected to hit Dalal Street next week, grey market has already giving signals about its mood in regard to these IPOs. The grey market premium for Car Trade IPO and Nuvoco Vistas IPO is available now. Car Trade IPO GMP today is ₹450 while Nuvoco Vistas IPO GMP today is ₹40.

- Subscription details

Car Trade IPO and Nuvoco Vistas IPO is going to open for subscription on 9th August 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 11th August 2021. Aptus Value Housing and Chemplast Sanmar IPOs will open on 10th August and it will remain open for subscription till 12th August 2021.

- Issue price

Promoters of Car Trade Tech have fixed price of their public issue at ₹1585 to ₹1618 while Nuvoco Vistas IPO price band is ₹560 to ₹570. Aptus Value Housing IPO price is ₹346 to ₹353 while Chemplast Sanmar IPO price band is ₹530 to ₹541.

- Allotment date

Finalisation of share allotment of Car Trade Tech IPO and Nuvoco Vistas IPO is likely to take place on 17th august 2021 while allotment date for Aptus Value Housing and Chemplast Sanmar IPOs is likely to happen on 18th August 2021.

- IPOs listing

All four IPOs will be listed at both NSE and BSE. Tentative date for Car Trade IPO and Nuvoco Vistas IPO listing is 23rd August 2021 while 24th August 2021 is the probable listing date for Aptus Value Housing and Chemplast Sanmar IPOs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.