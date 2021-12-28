IPOs: Sebi extends lock-in period for anchor investors to 90 days

In its board meeting, markets regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has approved a series of changes to tighten initial share sale process and norms.

Sebi said the existing lock in of 30 days will continue for 50% of the portion allocated to anchor investors and for the remaining portion, a lock-in of 90 days from the date of allotment will be applicable for all issues opening on or after 01 April, 2022.

For promoters, the lock-in requirement for allotment up to 20% of the post issue paid-up capital should be reduced to 18 months from the existing 3 years. The lock-in requirement for allotment exceeding 20% of the post issue paid-up capital should be cut to 6 months from the existing 1 year.

For non-promoters, the lock-in requirement for allotments shall be reduced from a requirement of 1 year to 6 months, Sebi said in a statement.

A lock-in period is a time frame during which investors who have invested in the public issues cannot sell their allotted shares. However, once the lock in period ends, investors are free to sell their investments.

In case of book built issues, a minimum price band of at least 105% of the floor price shall be applicable for all issues opening on or after notification in the official gazette.

Sebi has also decided to allow pledging of shares allotted to promoter or promoter group under preferential issue during the lock-in period.

To determine the floor price for frequently traded security, Sebi said the floor price for the preferential issue should be higher of 90/10 trading days' volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the scrip preceding the relevant date.

For infrequently traded security, Sebi said a valuation report by a registered independent valuer will be required.

At present, the pricing formula in a preferential allotment is the VWAP of the last two weeks or the last 26 weeks, whichever is higher.

Sebi has said any preferential issue resulting in a change in control or allotment of more than a 5 per cent stake will require a valuation report from a registered valuer.

Moreover, any preferential issue allotment resulting in a change in control will be required to provide a reasoned recommendation from a committee of independent directors along with their comments on all aspects of preferential issuance, including pricing.

(With inputs from agencies)

