Outlook for equities may be dimming, but IPOs retain allure
Summary
- In the second half of the fiscal year, companies are set to raise nearly three times what they did in the first half through IPOs, according to Axis Mutual Fund. And while the stock market has turned more volatile of late, IPO activity is likely to remain insulated from this, experts told Mint.
IPO activity in India has hit a new peak this calendar year, with the total issue size amounting to ₹1.38 trillion – the highest in a decade, surpassing the previous peak of ₹1.31 trillion in 2021. Looking ahead, the big question is: will this momentum continue in the face of increased volatility and corrections in equities?