IPOs this week: 6 new public issues to hit Dalal Street, 10 stocks to debut
Six SME companies are set to raise funds in the last week of 2023, and the stocks of 10 companies are set to list on the exchanges. Analysts anticipate that a few of these companies might experience a robust opening, fueled by the substantial interest they garnered during the subscription phase.
The Indian primary market is gearing up for another busy week of 2023, featuring a roster of new offerings and multiple new listings. This year has emerged as the epitome of IPO activity, witnessing a flurry of companies making their way to Dalal Street to secure funds.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started