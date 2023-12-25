IPOs this week: 6 new public issues to hit Dalal Street, 10 stocks to debut

The Indian primary market is gearing up for another busy week of 2023, featuring a roster of new offerings and multiple new listings. This year has emerged as the epitome of IPO activity, witnessing a flurry of companies making their way to Dalal Street to secure funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have gained significant interest from investors. Many of these SMEs, which have gone public this year, have experienced an overwhelmingly positive response from retail and non-institutional investors.

The robust investor enthusiasm has translated into impressive subscription rates during the bidding process. Consequently, these SME stocks have made market debuts with substantial premiums, surpassing their issue prices by a considerable margin.

Building on this momentum, the last week of 2023 will witness another six SME companies raising funds, while stocks of 10 companies are scheduled to make their debut on the exchanges.

AIK Pipes and Polymers The initial public offering (IPO) of AIK Pipes and Polymers will open for subscription on December 26 (Tuesday) and remain open until Thursday (December 28). The company aims to raise ₹15 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares.

The price band for the offer is set at 89 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The quota for retail investors in the AIK Pipes and Polymers IPO has been fixed at 50% of the net offer. Retail investors can participate with a lot size of 01, equivalent to 1600 shares. Retail Investors have to make a minimum payment of ₹1,42,400 to participate in the IPO.

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure The initial public offering (IPO) of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure will open for subscription on Wednesday (December 27), and it will remain open for subscription until Friday (December 29). The company aims to raise ₹27.49 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.98 lakh shares.

The price band of the IPO is set at ₹52–55 apiece. The minimum and maximum lot for retail investors has been set at 01, which consists of 2000 shares. Taking the IPO upper band price of ₹55, investors have to make a payment of ₹1,10,000 to participate in the IPO.

HRH Next Services The initial public offering (IPO) of HRH Next Services will open for subscription on Wednesday (December 27), and it will remain open for subscription until Friday (December 29). The price band for the offer is set at 36 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each.

The company aims to raise ₹9.57 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares. Retail investors can participate with a lot size of 01, equivalent to 3000 shares. Retail Investors have to make a minimum payment of ₹1,08,000 to participate in the IPO.

Manoj Ceramic The initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Ceramic will open for subscription on December 27 (Wednesday) and remain open until Friday (December 29). The company aims to raise ₹14.47 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares.

The price band for the offer is set at 62 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The quota for retail investors in the Manoj Ceramic IPO has been fixed at 50% of the net offer. Retail investors can participate with a lot size of 01, equivalent to 2000 shares. Retail Investors have to make a minimum payment of ₹1,24,000 to participate in the IPO.

Shri Balaji Valve Components The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Balaji Valve Components will open for subscription on December 27 (Wednesday) and remain open until Friday (December 29). The company aims to raise ₹21.60 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares.

The price band for the offer is set at 95–100 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The quota for retail investors in the Balaji Valve Components IPO has been fixed at 35% of the net offer. Retail investors can participate with a lot size of 01, equivalent to 1200 shares. At the upper band price of ₹100, investors are required to make a payment of ₹1,20,000.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra The initial public offering (IPO) of Kay Cee Energy & Infra will open for subscription on December 28 (Thursday) and remain open until Tuesday (January 2). The company aims to raise ₹15.93 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares.

The price band for the offer is set at 51–54 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The quota for retail investors in the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO has been fixed at 35% of the net offer. Retail investors can participate with a lot size of 01, equivalent to 2000 shares. At the upper band price of ₹54, investors are required to make a payment of ₹1,08,000.

New Listings this Week This week, the stock exchanges are poised for the grand debut of 10 companies. Analysts anticipate that a few of these companies might experience a robust opening, fueled by the substantial interest they garnered during the subscription phase.

Company Name Listing Date Sahara Maritime December 26 Suraj Estate Developers December 26 Motisons Jewellers December 26 Muthoot Microfin December 26 Electro Force (India) December 26 Credo Brands Marketing December 27 RBZ Jewellers December 27 Happy Forgings December 27 Shanti Spintex December 27 Azad Engineering December 28 Source: Chittorgarh

