Iran conflict threatens project deadlines for Indian engineering giants in the Gulf

Other EPC majors followed suit, with KEC International’s shares falling nearly 4%. The company's oil & gas pipeline business has secured its third international order for a pipeline laying project in the Middle East. As for order intake, the business has secured orders of over ₹13,500 crore so far in 2026 across India, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Americas, the company said in its Q3 earnings call. Meanwhile Kalpataru Projects International, which has 14 ongoing projects spread across India and the Middle East saw its stock shed more than 5%, while Engineers India stock dropped 4.2%.