Rising tensions in West Asia are weighing on crude-sensitive stocks as fears of oil supply disruptions unsettle Dalal Street. Brent crude futures jumped to $82.77 per barrel in early deals on Wednesday, the highest since July 2024 and up nearly 17% in four sessions.
Echoes of 2022: West Asia conflict puts crude-linked sectors in the crosshairs again
SummaryRising crude amid the West Asia flare-up threatens margins for refiners, tyre makers, and paint companies, recalling the sharp hits seen during the 2022 Ukraine-war surge.
