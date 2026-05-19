Iran stock market to reopen on 19 May after 80-day war shutdown: What investors need to know

Iran stock market is set to reopen today, 19 May, after remaining shut for nearly 80 days during the conflict involving the United States and Israel, marking one of the longest wartime trading suspensions in recent history.

The Tehran Stock Exchange was officially closed on February 28, 2026, shortly after missile strikes linked to the US-Israel conflict targeted Tehran and several other regions in Iran. Authorities froze trading across the market in an attempt to stop panic selling, protect millions of retail investors and stabilise financial markets during a period of severe geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

The reopening is expected to take place gradually, with trading in shares, equity funds and equity-linked derivatives resuming ahead of the Iranian weekend. The Iran stock exchange is open from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm (IST).

Authorities have also extended market trading hours by an additional hour to allow companies extra time to disclose important financial information, especially firms that suffered operational damage during the war or conducted shareholder meetings while trading remained suspended.

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The shutdown had effectively paralysed Iran’s capital markets for nearly three months. The Tehran Stock Exchange, which is already largely isolated from major global financial systems because of Western sanctions, became even more disconnected as the conflict escalated.

The crisis has also severely impacted investor sentiment inside Iran. Before the conflict escalated, TEDPIX — the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange — had climbed to a record high of nearly 4.5 million points at the beginning of 2026.

However, the market later came under pressure after nationwide protests intensified in January, followed by a 20-day government-imposed internet blackout that disrupted business activity and financial transactions.

Why did Iran shut its stock market for 80 days? Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) said the primary reason behind the unprecedented closure was to prevent emotionally panic-driven selling by investors.

Officials feared that if trading had continued immediately after the outbreak of the war, millions of retail investors could have rushed to sell shares amid fear and uncertainty, potentially triggering a market crash that would wipe out household savings across the country.

According to reports cited by Al Jazeera, SEO deputy Hamid Yari said the suspension was aimed at “protecting investors’ assets, preventing emotional behaviour, and creating conditions for trading in the market with more accurate and transparent information.”

The decision came as the conflict created widespread disruption across Iran’s economy and infrastructure. Missile strikes reportedly damaged industrial facilities and business hubs in several cities including Tehran, Isfahan and Qom, affecting operations of major listed companies across sectors such as petrochemicals, steel and mining.

At the same time, the Iranian government imposed sweeping internet and mobile network shutdowns during the conflict and subsequent nationwide protests. With digital infrastructure severely disrupted, authorities believed normal market trading conditions no longer existed because investors lacked stable access to pricing information and trading systems.

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The prolonged closure also gave companies additional time to assess physical damage caused by the conflict and evaluate financial losses before resuming public trading. Many large state-backed corporations reportedly held internal shareholder meetings privately during the suspension period to review operational impacts.

Oil prices, Hormuz tensions and market uncertainty The reopening of Iran’s stock market comes as global energy markets remain under pressure from the continuing instability in the Middle East.

Since the war began earlier this year, global crude oil prices have surged sharply, with consumers across several countries facing fuel prices more than 50% higher than pre-war levels.

One of the biggest concerns for global markets has been the situation around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. The narrow waterway handles nearly 20% of global petroleum consumption and a significant portion of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports every day.

Any escalation in the region has the potential to further disrupt global energy flows, increase freight and insurance costs, and intensify inflation pressures across economies already struggling with elevated fuel prices.