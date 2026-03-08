Three segments quietly winning amid war, oil shocks, and the market bloodbath

Aluminium had gained over 30% in two years as rising demand from clean energy and infrastructure, along with diverted demand from copper were met with tariffs and output caps in China, which accounts for 60% of the global aluminium production. But momentum had slowed down in 2026 with fading support from a weak US dollar, and expected improvement in scrap supply. Qatar’s supply constraints have turned this narrative on its head, and breathed new life into the metal.