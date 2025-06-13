Deepak Shenoy's stark warning for global economy amid growing geopolitical risks: 'It's going to get a lot more messy'

Iran-Israel conflict: Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capitalmind, warned investors against the rising risks that the increased geopolitical complexities pose for the world economy. His warning comes amid the latest flare-up in tensions in the Middle East that sparked a rally in crude oil prices, sending them past the $78 per barrel mark.

In a social media post on X, Deepak Shenoy said that geopolitical complexities have dramatically increased and will hurt the world economically. “It's going to get a lot more messy, it seems,” Shenoy warned.

Iran-Israel conflict raises geopolitical risks Oil prices jumped more than 13% on Friday after Israel said it struck Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories, to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Amid fears of a disruption to crude oil supplies, the benchmark Brent crude contract hit $78.50 per barrel, its highest since January 27, and was last up 9% at $75.50 per barrel.

This dramatic crude oil price spike has immediate and far-reaching implications for the global economy. For India, which imports over 85% of its crude oil needs, higher crude oil prices could affect the inflation outlook. This price surge translates directly to widening trade deficits, and a squeeze on consumer spending not just for India but also oil-importing countries in Europe.

Globally, too, the markets reacted in a dramatic fashion, with indices from Wall Street to Dalal Street trading in the red. As the risk-off mood flared up amid concerns over the Israel-Iran conflict, the Sensex and Nifty crashed over 1.5% each.

U.S. S&P E-mini futures slumped 1.7% and Nasdaq futures skidded 1.8%. Pan-European STOXX 50 futures tumbled 1.6%, reported Reuters. Japan's Nikkei lost 1.3%, South Korea's KOSPI dropped 1.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.8%.

The fresh rise in tensions in the Middle East comes on the heels of a prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine and the global trade war, unleashed by the US. All these risks together cloud not just the market outlook but also pose risks for the global economy, as warned by Deepak Shenoy.