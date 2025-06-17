Iran-Israel war: Are small-cap stocks most exposed to Middle East tensions amid high valuations?

Indian stock market: Geopolitical tensions are once again flaring up in the Middle East, as hostilities between Iran and Israel continue for the fifth consecutive day, making investor sentiment jittery towards riskier assets.

Global markets have been on edge, with the conflict adding fresh strain to an already fragile global economy, one that is still grappling with the effects of trade tensions and the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war.

For the Indian stock market, the Iran–Israel conflict has added to existing concerns around stretched valuations. Although India does not have significant trade dependence on either country, the tensions have triggered a sharp spike in crude oil prices, dampening market sentiment.

While local equities initially reacted negatively to the developments, they later rebounded sharply, with strong resilience in large-cap stocks providing much-needed support to frontline indices, helping them trade higher despite global concerns.

During periods of heightened market volatility, stocks with rich valuations tend to correct more than those with reasonable valuations. Although the overall market appears stretched following a sharp rally over the last three months, analysts believe small-cap stocks may face further pain if geopolitical tensions persist, as they are more richly valued compared to large-cap counterparts.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, the market moved higher, supported by gains in large-cap stocks, as investors maintained their focus on long-term fundamentals during volatile times. Geopolitical developments in the Middle East are likely to influence near-term market sentiment, with any signs of de-escalation being closely monitored. Small-cap stocks are expected to underperform in the short term, given their elevated valuations and lack of immediate triggers.”

Recent data also indicates a shift in retail investor preference towards large-cap stocks, with ownership in mid- and small-cap counters falling to a nine-quarter low amid a broader market sell-off during the March 2025 quarter, according to the NSE report titled ‘India Ownership Tracker.’

Meanwhile, allocation towards large caps has risen, reflecting a growing inclination for the relative safety of blue-chip stocks amid market turbulence.

Small caps lead the FY26 EPS cuts According to the domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities, small caps witnessed the largest cuts on their FY2026 EPS estimates. The brokerage notes that continued weakness in parts of the economy has resulted in continued downgrades to consensus earnings across market caps for FY2026E/27E.

However, small caps lead the EPS cuts with a 6% cut in their FY2026 EPS estimates versus 2% for large caps and 3% for mid-caps. The downward revisions have been broad-based, with consumer-facing businesses seeing larger cuts.

The same can be seen in earnings cuts of individual stocks of the Nifty 500 Index, with 70% of stocks seeing downgrades versus 30% of stocks seeing upgrades over April-June 2025, noted the brokerage.

Valuation gap between large caps and small caps widens The Nifty SmallCap 100 is trading at a 1-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 27.2x, significantly higher than its long-term average and much closer to the Nifty MidCap 100’s P/E of 28.3x.

The spike in Nifty small-cap-100 forward P/E valuation to near mid-caps and at a premium to Nifty-50

This is unusual, as small-cap stocks typically trade at a discount to mid-caps due to their higher risk profile and lower liquidity. The sharp rise in valuations places the index near its historical peaks, levels that were last seen during previous periods of overheated sentiment, such as mid-2021 and pre-2018, as per the analysis done by domestic brokerage firm InCred Equities.

In contrast, the Nifty 50 is trading at a more reasonable 20.7x forward P/E. The narrowing gap between small- and mid-cap valuations is causing discomfort among investors, particularly in an environment of persistent global uncertainties and uneven earnings visibility.

Without a strong pickup in earnings growth, such elevated valuations leave little room for upside and increase the risk of a valuation-driven correction.

