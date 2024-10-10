Iran-Israel war: Four defence stocks that could benefit

As of FY24, HAL’s order book stood at ₹940 billion, up from ₹820 billion in FY22, with more significant orders expected in FY25. Notably, the order book includes a ₹260 billion contract for 240 aero engines for Su-30 MKI aircraft, which will push the total order value to ₹1,200 billion. Deliveries for this project are set to begin in FY26, with HAL committed to producing 30 engines annually over the next eight years.