Iran-Israel war: Why is Adani Ports share price in focus? — explained
Iran-Israel war: Adani Ports share price movement is in focus as operations at the Haifa Port in Israel may get affected in case of further escalation of the Middle East crisis, say experts
Iran-Israel war: In the wake of rising geo-political tension in the Middle Eastern countries after the outbreak of the Israel-Iran war, the business of some Indian companies may be affected if the war gets prolonged. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld is one of those Indian companies. According to stock market experts, the flagship Adani group company has a high stake involved at Haifa Port in north Israel. They said that the Iran-Israel war has put instability in the Middle East region and it may affect Adani Ports's business at the Haifa Port. They said that the war getting further prolonged may lead to affect operations of the Haifa Port in north Israel where Adani Ports has a major stake involved. So, one should remain vigilant about the latest Middle East news, especially on the Iran-Israel conflict. They advised Adani Ports shareholders to maintain a strict stop loss at ₹1280 as the stock is trading in the ₹1280 to ₹1400 range.
