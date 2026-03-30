IRB Infra share price surges nearly 11% as stock turns ex-bonus today

IRB Infra bonus issue: IRB Infrastructure Developers share price climbed nearly 11% on Monday, March 30, after the stock turned ex-bonus for its 1:1 bonus share issue. The construction company has fixed April 1 (Wednesday) as the record date for the bonus allotment.

Since stock markets will remain shut on March 31 (Tuesday) on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti, the stock is turning ex-bonus today.

A bonus issue is the allotment of additional shares to existing shareholders free of cost out of a company’s reserves and is often interpreted as a sign of confidence in future growth and financial stability. Although bonus shares increase the total number of shares outstanding, they do not alter the company’s market capitalisation. They can, however, improve trading liquidity and make the stock more affordable for retail investors. The record date, meanwhile, is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are eligible for the corporate action. Investors purchasing the stock on or after the ex-date are not entitled to receive the bonus shares.

IRB Infra Bonus Issue IRB Infrastructure Developers had approved the 1:1 bonus issue on February 13, 2026. Under the proposal, shareholders will receive one bonus equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date.

"With reference to above and in furtherance to our disclosure dated February 13, 2026, we wish to inform that the shareholders of the Company has through Postal Ballot, on March 23, 2026, inter-alia approved the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (one) new equity share of Re.1/- each for every 1(one) existing equity share of Re.1/- each fully paid up. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, April 1, 2026, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for issuance and allotment of Bonus equity shares," confirmed IRB Infrastructure Developers in a regulatory statement.

This effectively means shareholders whose names appear on the company’s records as of April 1 will receive one additional share for each share they already own.

The latest corporate action marks the first bonus issue announced by the company for its shareholders. Earlier, in February 2023, the company had undertaken a stock split, dividing one equity share of face value ₹10 into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each.

"Further, in accordance with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/PoD/2024/122 dated September 16, 2024, the deemed date of allotment of the bonus equity shares shall be next working day, i.e. Thursday, April 2, 2026. The said Bonus equity shares will be made available for trading on the next working date from the deemed date of allotment," IRB Infrastructure Developers further informed the stock exchanges.

Back in February, while announcing its quarterly earnings, IRB Infrastructure Developers had also declared a third interim dividend of ₹0.07 per equity share for FY26. The company had fixed February 19 as the record date for the dividend payout.

IRB Infrastructure Developers is a private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India and has an asset base of around ₹80,000 crore spread across 12 states, according to details available on its website.

IRB Infrastructure Developers share performance The stock rallied as much as 10.9% during the session to touch an intraday high of ₹22.70 on BSE.

Despite Monday’s sharp rise, the stock has remained under pressure over a longer period. The shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers have fallen around 51% in last 1 year, 47% in past 3 months as well as in the past 1 month.

The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹27.19 in June 2025, while its 52-week low stood at ₹18.50 in March 2026.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q3 results IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a sharp 96.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at ₹210.71 crore for the December quarter, compared with ₹6,026.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company said the decline in reported profit was largely due to the implementation of the new labour code, which resulted in a one-time impact of ₹42.7 crore. It added that the “new labour code resulted in a material increase in provision for employee benefits on account of recognition of past service costs.”

Excluding exceptional items, profit after tax (PAT) rose 14% YoY to ₹253 crore in the December quarter of FY26, as against ₹222 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations, however, declined 7.6% YoY to ₹1,871.17 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹2,025.44 crore reported in the third quarter of FY25.