Over 50 smallcap stocks gain between 15-50% as Sensex logs best week in 2024; do you own?

 Nikita Prasad

Both benchmarks gained about two per cent each this week, their best this year, led by large-cap stocks like Reliance Industries and the fiscal boost by Interim Budget.

Close-up of hands of businesswoman analyzing stock market charts and key performance indicators (KPI) with business intelligence (BI) on notebook computer and smartphone screen, fintech (financial technology)
Close-up of hands of businesswoman analyzing stock market charts and key performance indicators (KPI) with business intelligence (BI) on notebook computer and smartphone screen, fintech (financial technology)

Nearly 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 15-50 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging its best week in 2024 so far, as the government's fiscal prudence in Interim Budget 2024 also boosted sentiment. The benchmark Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high for the fifth time this year on Friday, driven by gains in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and information technology (IT) stocks.

On the stock-specific front, NBCC (India), HCC, IRB Infra, Shakti Pumps, Punjab & Sind Bank, KPI Green Energy, Tata Investment, Andrew Yule, Infibeam Avenues, Man Industries, Indian Bank, PTC Industries, Jaiprakash Power, Zen Technologies, SpiceJet, UCO Bank, Orient Green Power, and others are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.

Markets' Weekly Print

Markets rebounded after spending two weeks in a corrective phase and gained around two per cent, led by favorable cues. The tone was positive for most of the week citing favorable global cues and buying in select heavyweights however underperformance of banking majors continues to weigh on the sentiment.

Frontline indices logged their best week this year so far, led by large-cap stocks like Reliance Industries, which logged its best week since June 2022. On the weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,384.96 points or 1.95 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 501.2 points or 2.34 per cent.

The BSE benchmark declined 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 71,645.30 on Thursday when the finance minister presented Interim Budget 2024 in the Parliament. The Nifty 50 dipped 28.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,697.45 on February 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 03 Feb 2024, 10:13 PM IST
