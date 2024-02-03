Over 50 smallcap stocks gain between 15-50% as Sensex logs best week in 2024; do you own?
Both benchmarks gained about two per cent each this week, their best this year, led by large-cap stocks like Reliance Industries and the fiscal boost by Interim Budget.
Nearly 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 15-50 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging its best week in 2024 so far, as the government's fiscal prudence in Interim Budget 2024 also boosted sentiment. The benchmark Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high for the fifth time this year on Friday, driven by gains in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and information technology (IT) stocks.
