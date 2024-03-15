IRB Infra share price continues witnessing buying for 2nd day, jumps over 7%
IRB Infra share price saw healthy traction after the company said transport infrastructure developer Cintra, a subsidiary of Spanish infra group Ferrovial, will acquire a 24 per cent stake in IRB Infra Trust from GIC affiliates.
IRB Infra share price: A day after surging 10 per cent, IRB Infra share price continued witnessing buying interest for the second consecutive session as it jumped over 7 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday, March 15, defying an overall downtrend in the market. IRB Infrastructure share price opened at ₹56.10 against the previous close of ₹56.07 and soon jumped 7.5 per cent to hit the level of ₹60.29. It, however, pared gains and traded around 3.58 per cent higher at ₹58.08 around 10:15 am.
