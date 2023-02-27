Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  IRB Infra share price gains 2% on bagging NHAI order worth 2,132 crores
Back

IRB Infra share price gains 2% on bagging NHAI order worth 2,132 crores

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2023, 12:15 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded IRB Infra a project worth ₹2,132 crores (File photo) (Hindustan Times )Premium
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded IRB Infra a project worth 2,132 crores (File photo) (Hindustan Times )

  • The IRB Infra stock opened at 28.20 as compared to the previous closing price of 28.05. It hit an intraday high of 29.40 and an intraday low of 28.20

IRB Infrastructure share price gains 2% as it receives NHAI's road project in Gujarat. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded IRB Infra a project worth 2,132 crores to upgrade NH-27 to six lane with paved shoulder from Samakhiyali to Santalpur section in Gujarat.

The IRB Infra stock opened at 28.20 as compared to the previous closing price of 28.05. It hit an intraday high of 29.40 and an intraday low of 28.20. 

“…the Company has now received Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of “Upgradation to Six Lane with paved Shoulder of NH-27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur section from km. 339+200 to Km. 430+100 in the State of Gujarat on BOT (Toll) Mode," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total project length is 90.90 Km and cost is 2,132 crores.

The Company’s order book stands revised to approx. 20,892 crores (excluding GST), which includes construction order book of 9,714 crores providing strong visibility for next ~2.5 years, the company said.

The IRB Infra share price had hit a 52-week high of 35 on February 22, 2023 and a 52-week low of 17.91 on June 20, 2022. 

 

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x