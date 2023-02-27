IRB Infra share price gains 2% on bagging NHAI order worth ₹2,132 crores
- The IRB Infra stock opened at ₹28.20 as compared to the previous closing price of ₹28.05. It hit an intraday high of ₹29.40 and an intraday low of 28.20
IRB Infrastructure share price gains 2% as it receives NHAI's road project in Gujarat. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded IRB Infra a project worth ₹2,132 crores to upgrade NH-27 to six lane with paved shoulder from Samakhiyali to Santalpur section in Gujarat.
