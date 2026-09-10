IRB Infra share price jumps 7.5% in trade today — what's driving the stock?

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price jumped 7.5% on Thursday, September 10, after the company reported a sharp increase in toll collections for August 2026. The latest operational update comes as investors assess whether stronger traffic growth and higher toll revenue can provide a fresh trigger for the road infrastructure stock.

Advertisement

The stock has otherwise remained largely range-bound over the near term. IRB Infrastructure Developers has been flat overall, gaining just 0.5% in the past 1 month. Over longer recent periods, it has declined 4% in 3 months, 6% in 6 months and 7% over the last 1 year. However, the stock has delivered multibagger returns over the longer term, rising 127% in 5 years.

IRB Infrastructure Developers had touched its 52-week high of ₹23.94 in May 2026, while its 52-week low stands at ₹18.50, recorded in March 2026.

Also Read | Sensex Expiry Today Prediction 10 Sept: Check immediate support and resistance

The latest catalyst came from the company's August toll revenue numbers. IRB Group reported gross toll revenue of ₹807 crore for August 2026, compared with ₹646 crore in August 2025, translating into approximately 25% year-on-year growth.

Advertisement

The company attributed the improvement to sustained traffic growth across its assets, along with a tariff revision implemented at the beginning of FY27.

“Our strong toll revenue performance in August 2026 reflects the sustained traffic growth across our assets. The growth in traffic, coupled with the tariff revision implemented at the beginning of FY27, has further supported our revenue performance,” said Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited.

Toll revenue rises 25% The Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Old Mumbai-Pune Highway NH4 remained among the biggest contributors. IRB MP Expressway Private Limited generated ₹172.1 crore in August 2026, compared with ₹144.7 crore in August 2025. IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway Private Limited reported ₹80.3 crore, up from ₹69.1 crore.

Advertisement

CG Tollway Limited posted ₹34.6 crore against ₹34.5 crore a year earlier, while Udaipur Tollway generated ₹28.8 crore compared with ₹26.3 crore. Palsit Dankuni Tollway reported ₹22.6 crore versus ₹21.8 crore, while AE Tollway recorded ₹22.3 crore against ₹21.3 crore.

Other major contributors included IRB Golconda Expressway, which reported ₹87.9 crore versus ₹73.7 crore, and IRB Lalitpur Tollway, which generated ₹43.5 crore compared with ₹36.1 crore. IRB Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway also increased its revenue to ₹38.4 crore from ₹34.9 crore.

The August numbers also benefited from newer assets that had no comparable revenue in August 2025. IRB Harihara Corridors generated ₹41.7 crore, IRB Chandibhadra Tollway reported ₹20 crore and Meerut Budaun Expressway contributed ₹22.6 crore. Toll collection began at these projects on January 23, April 1 and May 17, 2026, respectively.

Advertisement

Within the public InvIT portfolio, IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road generated ₹13.4 crore, Jaipur Deoli Tollway ₹17.3 crore, M.V.R. Infrastructure & Tollways ₹15.3 crore and Talegaon Amaravati Tollway ₹8 crore.

However, not every asset delivered growth. IRB Kota Tollway's revenue declined to ₹6.3 crore from ₹7.1 crore, while IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway fell to ₹22.3 crore from ₹28.9 crore. Kishangarh Gulabpura Tollway also declined marginally to ₹22.5 crore from ₹23 crore. The group's total toll revenue for August 2026 stood at ₹807.4 crore, compared with ₹646.2 crore in August 2025.

Murarka said IRB expects traffic momentum to remain positive, helped by robust GDP growth and the beginning of the festive season with the Ganesh Festival. The company expects this momentum to support stronger toll revenue growth in the coming months.

Advertisement

IRB Group has said it has completed its asset creation phase and entered a cash-harvesting phase, supported by its InvIT monetisation strategy and sponsor-led operating leverage. Its portfolio has a weighted average residual concession life of approximately 21 years, offering visibility on long-term cash flows through toll revenues, recurring O&M income and growing InvIT distributions.

The group currently has 28 revenue-generating highway assets worth approximately ₹940 billion across 13 Indian states. These assets see around 1.5 million vehicle crossings daily, with the group accounting for nearly one-tenth of India's total toll revenue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.