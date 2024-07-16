IRB Infra share price rises over 5%; technical experts see further upside; here’s what they say

IRB Infra share price has been on a solid uptrend over the last year, surging almost 170 per cent until the July 15 close. The stock hit a 52-week high of 78.15 in June this year and witnessed some profit-booking thereafter.

Nishant Kumar
Updated16 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM IST
IRB Infra share price rises over 5%; technical experts see further upside; here's what they say
IRB Infra share price rises over 5%; technical experts see further upside; here’s what they say(iStock)

IRB Infra share price: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers resumed their upward march a day after ending in the red and snapping their four-session winning streak. The stock opened at 68.32 against its previous close of 68.20 and jumped 5.5 per cent in intraday trade to the level of 71.98 on the NSE on Tuesday, July 16. Around 12:05 pm, the stock traded 5.13 per cent up at 71.70. The Nifty 50 was 0.22 per cent up at 24,642 at that time.

IRB Infra share price has been on a solid uptrend over the last year, surging almost 170 per cent until the July 15 close. The stock hit a 52-week high of 78.15 in June this year and witnessed some profit-booking thereafter. Its 52-week low level is 24.95, which it hit on August 2 last year.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto share price: Is this a stock to buy ahead of Q1 results today?

Technical charts of the stock look favourable, making experts believe that it may rise further from the current levels.

Vaishali Parekh, the vice president of technical research at brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher, recommends a buy on the stock with a target price of 84 and a stop loss of 66.

Also Read | Vijay Kedia raises stake in this multibagger stock by 1.9%, now holds 4.9%

Parekh observed that the stock has witnessed a rising trend over the last year. It has surpassed the 50EMA (exponential moving average) of 66.50 to improve the bias and indicate further upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also on the rise, indicating strength.

IRB Infra share price technical chart

In recent weeks, IRB Infra has been consolidating within a price range of approximately 66-70.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, observed that the stock has recently exhibited a decisive breakout accompanied by substantial trading volume, indicating a potentially attractive buying opportunity at this juncture.

Also Read | At 52-week high! Oriental Carbon hits 20% upper circuit, zooms 81% in July

This consolidation phase occurred around the 21-50-day exponential moving averages (DEMA), adding to its appeal.

IRB Infra shares tech chart

"From a technical analysis perspective, the daily RSI has reversed from the 50 level, further signalling a positive outlook for the stock. Based on these indicators, it is advisable to consider adding long positions within the 70.5-71.5 range, targeting an upside potential of 78. To manage risk, a stop loss should be set at 66 on a daily closing basis," said Patel.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹295 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
$23 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
$65 M

3 of 14Read Full Story
3.36%

4 of 14Read Full Story
$65.47 B

5 of 14Read Full Story
$2.5 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹80 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.4%

8 of 14Read Full Story
63

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹773 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,705 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹1 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹14,370 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹5.74 T

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIRB Infra share price rises over 5%; technical experts see further upside; here’s what they say

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.20
01:01 PM | 16 JUL 2024
1.4 (0.84%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

324.80
01:01 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.25 (0.7%)

ICICI Bank

1,243.65
01:01 PM | 16 JUL 2024
13.4 (1.09%)

Coal India

513.45
01:01 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.5 (3.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,069.00
12:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
86.45 (8.8%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.75
12:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.65 (6.03%)

JM Financial

100.73
12:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
5.7 (6%)

General Insurance Corporation Of India

430.15
12:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
22 (5.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue