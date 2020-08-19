IRB Infra shares surge 16% as company gets 74 crore arbitral award

MUMBAI: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers jumped 16.3% on Wednesday after the company received a unanimous arbitral award of ₹73.86 crore for one of its earlier projects in Punjab.
At 12:20 pm, IRB Infrastructure was at ₹137.40, up 15.6% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.40% to 38688.39.
Last month, the private roads and highways infrastructure developer had emerged as the preferred bidder for executing a stretch of the upcoming Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway at a cost of ₹1,755 crore in Gujarat. The project is to be executed on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).
Since the beginning of the year, IRB Infrastructure has gained 83% against a fall of 6% in thSensex. From the March lows, shares of IRB Infra nearly trppled while Sensex was up 47%.
