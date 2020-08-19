Subscribe
IRB Infra shares surge 16% as company gets 74 crore arbitral award
IRB Infra shares surge 16% as company gets 74 crore arbitral award

1 min read . 12:31 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Last month, the private roads and highways infrastructure developer had emerged as the preferred bidder for executing a stretch of the upcoming Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

MUMBAI: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers jumped 16.3% on Wednesday after the company received a unanimous arbitral award of 73.86 crore for one of its earlier projects in Punjab.

At 12:20 pm, IRB Infrastructure was at 137.40, up 15.6% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.40% to 38688.39.

Last month, the private roads and highways infrastructure developer had emerged as the preferred bidder for executing a stretch of the upcoming Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway at a cost of 1,755 crore in Gujarat. The project is to be executed on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

Since the beginning of the year, IRB Infrastructure has gained 83% against a fall of 6% in thSensex. From the March lows, shares of IRB Infra nearly trppled while Sensex was up 47%.

