IRB Infra shares surge 6% after Q2 results: Is a bigger breakout on the cards? Stock market experts identify key levels

IRB Infrastructure Developers shares jumped over 6% on Monday, 9 November, extending their gains for the second consecutive trading session following the company's Q2 FY27 results.
The infrastructure company reported an 84.85% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹260.15 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹141 crore in the corresponding period last year. The growth was driven by robust toll revenue and distributions from its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), according to the company's regulatory filing.
Total income for the July-September quarter increased to ₹18,970.8 crore from ₹17,510.16 crore in the year-ago period.
Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said the company's Q2 FY27 results demonstrated the counter-cyclical strength and structural resilience of its business model, despite global economic deceleration, supply chain fragmentation and geopolitical volatility.
He added that toll revenue grew around 15% year-on-year, supported by resilient traffic demand and effective tariff-linking mechanisms. This also contributed to steady cash flow generation and distributions from the InvIT.
IRB Group has a portfolio of 27 revenue-generating highway assets, with an aggregate value of approximately ₹94,000 crore across 13 states. With around 1.5 million vehicles crossing its assets every day, the group accounts for nearly one-tenth of India's total toll revenue.
IRB Infrastructure Developers share price today opened at ₹17.45 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹18.47 per share and an intraday low of ₹17.19 apiece.
Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said IRB Infrastructure has witnessed strong buying interest, breaking above its September swing high and the 89-day exponential moving average (EMA). He added that the upward momentum could extend towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed near ₹20.
Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said IRB Infrastructure is showing signs of a potential trend reversal, having broken above the ₹18.15 level and moved past its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs). He noted that trading volumes have also surged to their highest levels in around six weeks, lending further strength to the breakout.
Arora said the stock could initially move towards the ₹20 mark. However, he emphasised that IRB Infrastructure needs to sustain above the breakout level of ₹18.15 for the positive momentum to continue.
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