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IRB Infra shares surge 6% after Q2 results: Is a bigger breakout on the cards? Stock market experts identify key levels

IRB Infrastructure shares rose over 6% on 9 November after the company reported an 84.85% year-on-year increase in Q2 FY27 net profit to 260.15 crore. Higher toll revenue and InvIT distributions supported growth, while analysts saw potential for the stock to move towards 20.

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Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published9 Nov 2026, 11:53 AM IST
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IRB Infra shares surge 6% after Q2 results
IRB Infra shares surge 6% after Q2 results(Photo: AI generated )

IRB Infrastructure Developers shares jumped over 6% on Monday, 9 November, extending their gains for the second consecutive trading session following the company's Q2 FY27 results.

The infrastructure company reported an 84.85% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to 260.15 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with 141 crore in the corresponding period last year. The growth was driven by robust toll revenue and distributions from its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), according to the company's regulatory filing.

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Total income for the July-September quarter increased to 18,970.8 crore from 17,510.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said the company's Q2 FY27 results demonstrated the counter-cyclical strength and structural resilience of its business model, despite global economic deceleration, supply chain fragmentation and geopolitical volatility.

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He added that toll revenue grew around 15% year-on-year, supported by resilient traffic demand and effective tariff-linking mechanisms. This also contributed to steady cash flow generation and distributions from the InvIT.

IRB Group has a portfolio of 27 revenue-generating highway assets, with an aggregate value of approximately 94,000 crore across 13 states. With around 1.5 million vehicles crossing its assets every day, the group accounts for nearly one-tenth of India's total toll revenue.

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IRB Infrastructure Developers share price today

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price today opened at 17.45 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of 18.47 per share and an intraday low of 17.19 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said IRB Infrastructure has witnessed strong buying interest, breaking above its September swing high and the 89-day exponential moving average (EMA). He added that the upward momentum could extend towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed near 20.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said IRB Infrastructure is showing signs of a potential trend reversal, having broken above the 18.15 level and moved past its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs). He noted that trading volumes have also surged to their highest levels in around six weeks, lending further strength to the breakout.

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Arora said the stock could initially move towards the 20 mark. However, he emphasised that IRB Infrastructure needs to sustain above the breakout level of 18.15 for the positive momentum to continue.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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