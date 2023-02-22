IRB Infra shares trade ex-split of 1:10; stock rises
- IRB Infra last month had announced that its board approved sub-division/split of existing equity shares
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd surged more than 2% to ₹31 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's deals as the stock started trading ex-split, on the record date of the sub-division of company's equity shares or stock split in the ratio of 1:10.
