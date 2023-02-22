Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd surged more than 2% to ₹31 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's deals as the stock started trading ex-split, on the record date of the sub-division of company's equity shares or stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

The company last month had announced that its board “approved sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company." It fixed Wednesday, February 22, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of the stock split.

A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. A company engages in stock split decision to make its stock more affordable if its price levels are very high, which in thus would lead to increase in liquidity in the stock.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd reported a 95% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹141 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3 FY23) as compared to ₹72.7 crore during the year-ago quarter. Its total income during October-December 2022 rose to ₹1,570 crore, from ₹1,498 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's expenses fell to ₹352 crore from ₹1,280. crore.

In a separate statement last month, the company had said GIC Affiliates has committed 49% investment in Ganga Expressway Project, and the first tranche of about ₹329 crore has been received.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue from toll collection grew 36% to ₹375 crore in January 2023 as compared to ₹276 crore in January 2022. "The consistently robust growth in toll revenue across all our projects over last year reflects economic stability that the country has achieved post-pandemic, and these corridors are playing a vital role in it," Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers said.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is leading multi-national infrastructure developer in highways sector with major presence in the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) space.

