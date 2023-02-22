IRB Infra shares trade ex-split of 1:10; stock rises

The company last month had announced that its board “approved sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company." It fixed Wednesday, February 22, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of the stock split.