IRB Infra surges over 3% as March 2023 toll collection jumps 21% YoY2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:59 PM IST
- IRB Infrastructure Developers, a developer of highway infrastructure, projected significant toll collection for March 2023.
IRB Infrastructure Developers, a developer of highway infrastructure, projected significant toll collection for March 2023. The toll collection by the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint venture under its private InvIT grew by 21% YoY, according to a regulatory filing. In March 2023, a total of ₹369.99 crore was collected in tolls, compared to ₹306.66 crore in March 2022. The amount collected from toll collection in February 2023 was ₹351.75 crore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×