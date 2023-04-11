Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  IRB Infra surges over 3% as March 2023 toll collection jumps 21% YoY
Back

IRB Infrastructure Developers, a developer of highway infrastructure, projected significant toll collection for March 2023. The toll collection by the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint venture under its private InvIT grew by 21% YoY, according to a regulatory filing. In March 2023, a total of 369.99 crore was collected in tolls, compared to 306.66 crore in March 2022. The amount collected from toll collection in February 2023 was 351.75 crore. 

IRB MY Expressway and IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway, two wholly-owned subsidiaries, claimed a 10% growth in toll collection. In contrast to last year at 119.4 crore, IRB MY Expressway brought in 121.6 crore. The IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway's collection was 55.3 in March 2023 vs. 49.6 crores in March 2022. Toll collection was collected by the Trust-affiliated firms at a pace of 1,93.8 crore, up 40% YoY. The revenue was 137.8 crore in the same month previous year.

“We are pleased to inform that Hapur Moradabad Project implemented by IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway Limited, the Project SPV of IRB Infrastructure Trust has been issued a Completion Certificate (COD- II) for additional length of 9.75 Kms by the Competent Authority. With this, 88.282 Kms of the Project Highway has been completed. Consequently, toll rates for the SPV would be increased by ~5% and the SPV will collect toll at revised toll rates on this project," the Board of IRB Infrastructure Trust - associate of the company made an update recently to the stock exchanges regarding the Hapur Moradabad Project.

The shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers closed today on the NSE at 26.70 apiece level, up by 3.09% from the previous close of 25.90. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 1,70,05,690 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,38,20,814 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 34.90 on (22-Feb-2023) and a 52-week-low of 17.89 on (20-Jun-2022).

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "IRB Infrastructure looks slightly bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 27. Even though P & L looks great, debt has doubled from 2020 onwards which could margins in the coming quarters. Only a Daily close above 27 should be used to buy for targets of 31-34 in the near term."

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vipul Das
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout