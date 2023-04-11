IRB Infra surges over 3% as March 2023 toll collection jumps 21% YoY

“We are pleased to inform that Hapur Moradabad Project implemented by IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway Limited, the Project SPV of IRB Infrastructure Trust has been issued a Completion Certificate (COD- II) for additional length of 9.75 Kms by the Competent Authority. With this, 88.282 Kms of the Project Highway has been completed. Consequently, toll rates for the SPV would be increased by ~5% and the SPV will collect toll at revised toll rates on this project," the Board of IRB Infrastructure Trust - associate of the company made an update recently to the stock exchanges regarding the Hapur Moradabad Project.

