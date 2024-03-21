IRB Infrastructure Developers share price jumps nearly 10% after Kotak upgrades rating to ‘Add’, ups target price
IRB Infrastructure Developers' share price surged 10% after Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to 'Add' from 'Sell'. The stock is expected to extend its bounce from the strong support of 89EMA, with resistance at 65–68 and support at 52, according to technical analysts.
IRB Infrastructure Developers share price jumped nearly 10% on Thursday's trading session following an upgrade to 'Add' from 'Sell' and an increase in the target price to ₹65 from ₹60 by domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities. The increase in the target price was attributed to modifications made to the brokerage's traffic estimate for Private InvIT assets.
