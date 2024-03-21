IRB Infrastructure Developers share price jumped nearly 10% on Thursday's trading session following an upgrade to 'Add' from 'Sell' and an increase in the target price to ₹65 from ₹60 by domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities. The increase in the target price was attributed to modifications made to the brokerage's traffic estimate for Private InvIT assets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We upgrade IRB Infrastructure Developers to ADD from SELL, after 22% decline since our downgrade to SELL," the brokerage said.

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹54.88 and touched an intraday high of ₹59.25. Technical analysts witnessed volume-based activity as prices were up more than 7%. This bounce is seen from the strong support of 89EMA and may extend in the coming sessions; 65–68 is the next resistance, whereas 52 is support, said analysts.

IRB Infrastructure share price jumped by 129.47% over the last year, outperforming the sector as a whole by 55.85%, according to trendlyne data.

Due to the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) emphasis on controlling its debt levels, Kotak Institutional Equities said that the road sector's awarding has changed to built-operate-transfer (BOT) and toll, operate & transfer (TOT) projects. The brokerage believes that firms like IRB, with their robust bank sheet, are best positioned to gain from the ₹444 billion BOT pipeline for FY2024.

According to the brokerage, IRB Private InvIT has five newly awarded assets (a mix of BOT and TOT) and ten current BOT assets in its portfolio. Through its toll road subsidiary Cintra, Ferrovial has agreed to purchase a 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust (IRB Private InvIT) from GIC for EUR740 million, or around ₹65.9 billion. A 24% share in ten current BOT assets, valued at ₹189 billion, is being acquired for ₹45 billion of the ₹65.9 billion overall transaction size. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An additional ₹20.9 billion is for commitments to equity and equity (24% interest) in five newly awarded projects at book value.

“If we apply a similar 2.5X multiple to these five assets, then total Private InvIT value is ₹407 billion (IRB’s 51% stake valued at Rs204 bn implying Rs34/share). This compares to our valuation of ₹144 billion for IRB’s stake in the private InvIT ( ₹24/share). We value IRB’s stake in existing 10 assets at ₹69 billion and ₹75 billion for the five new assets," said the brokerage in its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

