IRB Infrastructure share price jumps over 5% on ₹4,428 crore project win, strong Q2 results
IRB Infrastructure share price rises 5.6% after securing significant project in Madhya Pradesh and reporting strong Q2 earnings. IRB Infrastructure share price opens at ₹33.94 per share on BSE. Shares rise 39.98% in past year.
IRB Infrastructure Developers share price rose for second consecutive session and surged 5.6% on Monday's trade after the company secured a significant project in Madhya Pradesh and reported strong Q2 earnings. IRB Infrastructure share price opened at ₹33.94 per share on BSE. IRB Infrastructure shares rose 39.98% and underperformed its sector by 3.48% in the past year, as per trendlyne data.
